Restorative justice plays vital role in healing the nation, says acting director

The work of the Justice Ministry's Restorative Justice (RJ) branch has been instrumental in helping to heal the nation, by providing Restorative Justice practices and services to Jamaicans islandwide.

This was noted by the branch's acting director, Saccsha Ebanks, who has received praise from beneficiaries of the programme.

“We had an offender explain how the team treated him professionally and expressed that he would like to see more Jamaicans using RJ to settle disputes. He said it is the best thing he's ever seen in Jamaica for both young and old people,” she said.

“The beneficiary said it is so good that you can come here and solve your problems, get help; you don't have to go to court and you can come for free,” she added.

Restorative justice is an approach used to address conflicts, which incorporates conferences that aim to provide a resolution for the victim, offender and community.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Ebanks said the people of Jamaica are central to the operations of the programme.

“Our clients were impacted by the relational approach used in RJ. They were heard, included, understood and they felt connected, so much so they would not leave the centre, and spoke with us, giving a shoutout to their officer regarding the programme and the people they experienced,” said the acting director.

“People matter to us within the RJ programme and our dedicated staff and certified volunteers treat our clients with respect, dignity and care. RJ promotes responsibility, respect and restoration,” she added.

With 20 locations islandwide, Jamaicans can walk in, call 888 JUSTICE (587 8423) or visit moj.gov.jm for details.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly known as Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.