St Ann man charged for breaking into house while owner overseas

Thirty-two-year-old Kemar Webb, a labourer of Bamboo district, St Ann, was charged with house-breaking and larceny following an incident on Harbour Street, Falmouth in Trelawny on December 3, 2021.

The Falmouth police say the complainant securely locked his house and went overseas.

When the complainant returned to the island in July 2023, he realised someone had broken into his bedroom and stolen $800,000 worth of items.

A report was made to the police.

On Saturday, Webb turned himself in to the police and was subsequently charged in the presence of his attorney.

