St Thomas man accused of stabbing ex-girlfriend

A man has been arrested and charged for allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend's home in St Thomas and stabbing and injuring her.

Forty-eight -year-old Junior Edwards, a labourer of Trinityville, St Thomas, has been charged with burglary and unlawful wounding.

The Morant Bay police say about 5:18 a.m., Edwards forced opened a window to gain entry to the complainant's home in Red Hills Housing Scheme, Morant Bay.

When the complainant realised that there was someone inside her home, she ran from the house.

However, she was reportedly chased by Edwards, who caught her and used a knife to stab her several times.

A report was made to the police and it was later confirmed that Edwards and the complainant had recently ended a romantic relationship.

Edwards was arrested and charged after a question and answer session.

