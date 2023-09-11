Suspected inmate suicide at Tower Street correctional centre

Investigators are now at the Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre in Kingston probing a suspected suicide involving an inmate.

The Gleaner understands that the police and a team from the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) have since visited the facility.

Dead is Leroy Bailey, who was serving time for murder.

Our news team understands that this morning a headcount was being conducted at the George Davis Centre when upon reaching Bailey's cell, he was seen motionless in a standing position with a piece of cloth around his neck.

The George Davis Centre houses persons with mental issues at the correctional facility.

Bailey was cut down and taken to the Kingston Public Hospital.

Investigations are ongoing.

- Andre Williams

