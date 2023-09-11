UWI final-year student awarded Imogene Biggs Centenary Scholarship

Twenty-two-year-old Shamar Moulton is the proud recipient of the Inaugural Imogene Biggs Centenary Scholarship, presented last month on Mrs Biggs’ 101st birthday at Huntley Crescent in Brown’s Town, St Ann.

Biggs was born on August 14, 1922.

A final-year student of The University of the West Indies, Mona campus, Moulton, who is in the Faculty of Science and Technology, will use the scholarship to complete a Bachelor of Science degree, with a major in geology and minor in psychology. A past student of York Castle High School, Moulton was the recipient of a merit award for four subjects in the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations.

The scholarship was established by the Biggs children and announced on Biggs’ 100th birthday last year. It was administered by a scholarship committee of the St Mark’s

Anglican Church, Brown’s Town, which developed the criteria for the awarding of the scholarship to a tertiary student from the community and the Anglican Cure, who was excelling in his/her studies.

Moulton was selected based on his results, the essay outlining his career goals and aspirations, and his community involvement. His winning essay indicated that his geology degree will put him on a path to contribute to enhancing the scientific and environmental fields and managing Jamaica’s natural resources to facilitate sustainable development.

Biggs has been a member of the community and St Mark’s Anglican Church for more than 35 years. She has held positions in the church, including people’s warden, member of the church committee and Mother’s Union, and spearheaded events for the church and the children.

She is passionate about helping children and young people to fulfil their educational potential and has been doing this over the years. The scholarship fund was therefore seen as a tangible way to honour Biggs’ legacy and continue to contribute to the community and its young people.

Moulton’s parents, Michael and Christine Moulton, who are long-standing members of St Mark’s Anglican Church, joined him in expressing their gratitude for the scholarship.