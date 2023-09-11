Wanted man among five arrested in St Andrew police-military operation

A man wanted for murder was among five men arrested in a police-military operation in Marverley, St Andrew.

The police say the team also seized an illegal gun.

It is reported that members of the Joint Anti-Gang Task Force conducted an intelligence-led operation on Grenmeade Road in the area on Saturday morning.

During a search of the premises, a nine millimetre Glock pistol was found behind a mattress that was along a zinc fence, according to the police.

The men were subsequently taken into custody.

One of the men, whose identity is being withheld at this time, was wanted for murder by the St Andrew South police.

A bench warrant was issued for his arrest for absconding bail.

