25-y-o Clarendon man in Manchester Beryllium robbery, shooting charged

The police have charged a Clarendon man in connection with the gun attack and robbery of Beryllium security guards at a bank last month in Manchester, which left five passers-by nursing gunshot wounds.

Twenty-five-year-old Dorrell Watson, otherwise called 'Stinger', of May Pen, was charged on Monday with robbery with aggravation, wounding with intent, shooting with intent, possession of a prohibited weapon, use of a prohibited weapon to commit a felony, and unauthorized possession of ammunition.

He is scheduled to appear in the Manchester Parish Court on Wednesday, September 13.

The police report that about 5:15 p.m. on Friday, August 25, three security officers were leaving the bank when they were attacked by armed men, who opened gunfire at them.

The guards returned fire and the gunmen escaped with an undetermined sum of cash.

When the shooting subsided, five persons were found with gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital for treatment.

Hours later, Watson, who was driving a Toyota Wish motor car, was intercepted by the Clarendon police.

The vehicle was searched and, according to the police, several rounds of ammunition, spent casing and a nine-millimetre magazine were seized.

He was subsequently arrested.

