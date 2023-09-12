Alexander Williams appointed High Commissioner to the UK, Kurt Davis goes to Toronto

Former senator, Alexander Williams, has been appointed as High Commissioner to the United Kingdom while career diplomat, Kurt Davis, will serve as Consul-General in Toronto.

The announcement was made in a media release today by Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Kamina Johnson Smith.

“I have charged them with ramping up the work of the ministry, including deepening Jamaica's engagement with the Diaspora as well as strengthening commercial and investment ties with Jamaica," Johnson Smith said.

She said both are endowed with a wealth of experience and she expects high levels of performance from them.

Williams has practised as an attorney for the past thirty-three years. Between 2012 and 2016, Williams was a member of the Jamaican Senate and served on several Joint Select Committees of Parliament.

He has served on the board of directors of several national institutions, and as chairman of the Jamaica Anti-Doping Commission (JADCO). He served most recently as the President of the Jamaican Bar Association.

Meanwhile, Davis is a career diplomat with some twenty years of service.

He most recently, served as Jamaica's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York. His previous assignments include tours of duty in Pretoria and as Chargé d'Affaires at the Embassy of Jamaica in Berlin.

