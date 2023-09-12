Classes suspended at Grange Hill High, Frome Technical and Grange Hill Primary as taxi operators continue protest

Scores of commuters, including students, have been left stranded as taxi operators in Westmoreland withdrew their services for a second day in protest over poor road conditions.

They want the government to repair the main route from Grange Hill to Savanna-La-Mar.

All entry and exit points leading into Grange Hill, Little London, and Lucea in Hanover have been blocked by the operators.

Bike taxis are now being used in some of these locations to offer transportation.

Arising from the protest, administrators at Grange Hill High School have been compelled to dismiss classes early in order to ensure the safety of the students.

"Classes have been cancelled for today because the main thoroughfares used to transport our students to school are all closed," said Trevine Donaldson-Lawrence, principal of Grange Hill High School.

"The roads are closed from Little London to Savanna-La-Mar and the route from Lucea to Grange Hill is also closed."

She told The Gleaner that only 200 of the expected 1,000 student cohort arrived for classes this morning.

According to Donaldson-Lawrence, the bulk of the students who were on the campus are from the Grange Hill community and walked to school.

"We started school today, we had about 200 students, but we thought it best in the interest of the students to inform their parents that we had to dismiss school a little earlier than we had planned," she said.

The ongoing protest by taxi operators has also disrupted normal operations at Grange Hill Primary School, forcing the institution to dismiss classes early.

According to the school's principal Clayton Smith, the impact on student attendance has been minimal because they reside in the community.

However, he stated that it is his academic staff who are being prohibited from attending school.

"For their safety, we will be dismissing school after lunch,” Smith told The Gleaner.

"My teachers have been the most affected because the majority of them are from outside the community."

And for a second day, Frome Technical High School was compelled to halt sessions and send students home early due to the strike.

- Albert Ferguson

