Corruption trial against former premier to begin in October

GRAND TURK, Turks and Caicos Islands (CMC):

The corruption trial of former Premier Michael Misick and two of his co-conspirators is expected to begin in October.

Misick, who was first elected as chief minister in 2003, resigned in 2009 during his second term amid the corruption allegations.

He was accused, along with 10 others, including four cabinet ministers, of illegally selling government lands for profit and cutting other sweetheart deals to enrich themselves during their tenure in office.

Four of his co-accused, former Deputy Premier Floyd Hall, ex-government minister Jeffrey Hall, and attorneys Melbourne Wilson and Clayton Greene, are expected to know their fate on September 25 when the verdict of an almost decade-long corruption trial is made public.

The remaining defendants, former minister McAllister Hanchell, attorney Chalmers Misick and former Premier Misick, will stand trial this October.

In late March, the defence wrapped up its case against the four accused, with closing arguments delivered in May.

The facts of the case against the seven accused – initially heard before the late Justice Paul Harrison – are the same, though split.

Three conspiracy to defraud charges, one bribery charge, and another of concealing the proceeds of criminal conduct were filed in the trial against Floyd Hall, Jeffery Hall, Wilson and Greene.

In all three of the conspiracy charges, chief defendant Floyd Hall is alleged to have conspired with former Premier Michael Misick to defraud the TCI.

In the bribery charge, Floyd Hall is alleged to have accepted inducements directly or indirectly from Richard Padgett and related and connected entities by unlawful corrupt payments or other rewards while he was a minister of government.

Padgett was at the time the developer of a luxury hotel at Third Turtle. Padgett has since pleaded guilty to this charge and has been sentenced.

In one of the three charges, Floyd Hall, Jeffrey Hall and Wilson allegedly conspired with Misick, Lillian Boyce, Samuel Been, Quinton Hall and Earlson Robinson in a North West Point land deal.

In this land deal, ex-minister Jeffrey Hall is alleged to have used a company named Urban Development to purchase land and then sell it immediately to Canadian developer David Wex.

The fifth count names Clayton Greene, alleging he concealed or disguised the proceeds of criminal conduct committed by Floyd Hall.

The trial officially began on December 8, 2015.

The entire process commenced in 2008-2009 when recommendations for investigations were handed down by Sir Robin Auld’s Commission of Inquiry.