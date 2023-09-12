Derrimon Trading strengthens systems following cyber breach

Publicly-listed company Derrimon Trading Company Limited says it has fortified its data protection systems and implemented stringent procedures and cutting-edge software arising from a cyber breach.

Derrimon says these measures are designed to enhance the company's resilience against future cyber security threats.

In a media release today, the company explained that a network breach was detected on August 28 and that it was able to restore its information technology systems within 48 hours.

It noted that its dedicated cyber security team, in collaboration with external experts, swiftly contained and investigated the incident.

The company said it is also actively cooperating with law enforcement agencies to ensure a comprehensive resolution.

"We recognise the concerns raised in the wake of the recent network breach at Derrimon Trading Company Limited and assure all stakeholders that we take this matter with the utmost seriousness and have implemented immediate and decisive steps to address it,” said Chairman and CEO of Derrimon Derrick Cotterell.

“Our unwavering commitment to safeguard our network, as well as ensuring the security and privacy of our stakeholders, remains paramount. We deeply regret any inconvenience in our operations this incident may have caused and pledge to continually invest in upholding the highest cyber security standards," he added.

