Driver in fatal St Ann hit-and-run being sought by police

The police in St Ann are searching for a driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run.

The deceased is 47-year-old Richard Anderson who lived in the parish.

The incident happened along the Ocho Rios Bypass on Sunday, September 10.

Reports from the Ocho Rios police are that about 6:40 p.m., Anderson was standing along the roadway when a motor vehicle hit him and allegedly sped off.

The police were alerted and on their arrival, Anderson was seen lying in blood.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the motor vehicle involved in the incident is being urged to turn himself in to the nearest police station immediately.

Investigation continues.

