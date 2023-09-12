Jamaican woman accused of debit relief fraud scheme remanded in US

Jamaican Sereika Savariau today appeared before a federal court in the United States on allegations of being involved in a debit relief fraud scheme.

Savariau, also known as Sereika Savariau-Goodison, 36, was arraigned on an eight-count indictment charging her with creating a series of fraudulent debt relief companies that tricked US victims into paying fees and disclosing personal identifying information sensitive information, and identity documents to obtain debt relief, which did not actually exist.

Savariau, who was recently extradited, was remanded without bond pending her next hearing, which is scheduled for September 20.

The announcement was made by US Attorney Matthew M. Graves for the District of Columbia and Assistant Inspector General for Investigations Sally Luttrell of the Treasury Department, Office of Inspector General.

It is reported that on December 2, 2021, a federal grand jury returned an eight-count sealed indictment charging the Jamaican woman with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud affecting a financial institution, four counts of wire fraud affecting a financial institution and three counts of aggravated identity theft.

The indictment alleges that between 2016 and 2018, Savariau conspired with others to profit from fees paid by victims of fraudulent debt relief companies.

The indictment alleges that conspirators created and operated fraudulent businesses and websites that marketed and sold fraudulent debt relief services to members of the public.

It is being further alleged that conspirators fraudulently misrepresented that members of the public could apply for and obtains thousands of dollars' worth of debt relief on their outstanding, unpaid bills in the form of grants, all in exchange for payment of a service processing fee.

Conspirators also claimed that the purported debt relief was funded and administered by the US government.

Through their false representations, Savariau and her co-conspirators are alleged to have induced or attempted to induce victims throughout the US to pay over a million dollars' worth of service processing fees to Savariau and her co-conspirators via Western Union, Money Gram, PayPal and other payment mechanisms.

Savariau arrived in the D.C. metropolitan area on Thursday after being extradited from Jamaica.

