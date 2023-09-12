Man charged for foiled Studio One Boulevard robbery

The police have charged a 22-year-old St Andrew man in relation to a foiled robbery on Studio One Boulevard last month, in which two persons were shot and injured.

Tarique Toyloy was charged on Monday with two counts of wounding with intent, two counts of malicious destruction of property, two counts of assault at common law, and four counts of possession of a prohibited weapon.

A date is to be set for him to appear in court.

The police report that about 5:15 p.m. Thursday, August 17, Toyloy entered a business establishment and attempted to rob the service representative.

The woman reportedly ran into an adjoining room.

Toyloy, who was trapped inside the shop, opened gunfire at the door and escaped.

Two persons, who were shot during the incident, were taken to hospital, where they were treated.

Toyloy was held during an operation and placed on an identification parade on Monday, September 4, where he was pointed out.

He was charged on Monday, September 11.

