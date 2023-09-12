NWC inspecting hotels in Hanover and Westmoreland for breaches of wastewater protocols

The National Water Commission (NWC) says its Wastewater Department has started a series of inspections aimed at ensuring grease and oils from hotels in Hanover and Westmoreland do not seep into its central sewerage system.

It says the grease trap inspections are necessary to reduce the occurrence of blockages and overflowing manholes.

Acting Regional Manager for Westmoreland and Hanover, Horace Binns, outlines that the programme is designed to tackle the improper disposal practices by some commercial entities and to identify the entities that are in breach of the appropriate wastewater protocols.

“There are some business establishments that have no grease traps, while others have the mechanism in place but do not clean them regularly, as a result, the treatment process at our wastewater facilities are adversely affected," he states.

The company says where businesses are not compliant, they may reach out to the NWC to assist with implementing proper grease trap collection systems.

The Commission says inspections will be done in Hanover on Wednesday and in Westmoreland on Thursday and Friday.

