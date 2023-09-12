Police seize gun and ammunition hidden in concrete block

The police seized an illegal firearm and several rounds of ammunition in Greenwich Town, Kingston 13, on Tuesday.

The Hunts Bay police say the illegal weapon was seized during an operation that was conducted on Fourth Street in the community about 3:30 p.m.

During the operation, a police team searched a premises and found a Taurus semi-automatic pistol hidden inside the pocket of a concrete block in a fence.

The gun was fitted with a magazine containing three nine millimetre rounds of ammunition.

The police say no one was arrested in connection with the seizure, however, the investigation continues.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on X and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.