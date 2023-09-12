Portland families get new homes under social housing programme

WEST PORTLAND:

Two Portland families who had their homes ravaged by fire are the recipients of new houses under the Government’s New Social Housing Programme.

They are Leroy Grant, a resident of Buff Bay who lost his house when fire gutted his dwelling four year ago, and Calbert Jones of Mount Pleasant, whose house was destroyed more than 19 years ago. Both parties were on Friday presented with keys to their brand new three-bedroom houses by Prime Minister Andrew Holness, who was accompanied by West Portland Member of Parliament Daryl Vaz.

Grant, a mason and a father of six children, expressed thanks for his new home, which, according to him, was presented at the right time, as Friday was also the birthday of his common-law wife – making it a fitting present for his family.

Jones, a farmer, said he had given up on any thought of getting assistance to own a new home, as after waiting for a prolonged period, he had gotten frustrated. But he was quick to point out that his hope was renewed after having had a series of meetings with Vaz.

Holness said the social housing programme is designed to assist citizens who are living under the worst circumstances. He said that there are many Jamaicans whose conditions could be described as substandard, who have become beneficiaries as a result of a genuine need.

The prime minister said that there are those whose situation is such that they really have no shelter, and that the programme seeks to target those persons, particularly those who have lost their homes to fire or any other natural disaster.

”The latest recipients are supremely qualified. The selection process for beneficiaries is driven by recommendations from members of parliament, and sometimes through collaborative effort with the religious and civic communities and other groups,” he explained.

As of September 8, a total of 157 housing units or 375 rooms have been completed under the programme, benefiting over 589 individuals across 50 constituencies. The New Social Housing Programme was implemented in 2018 by the prime minister.