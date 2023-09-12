Security guard to return to court January for allegedly stealing chairs from police checkpoint

A security guard, who was allegedly caught stealing chairs from a police checkpoint in St Catherine, was granted an extension of his bail when he appeared in the St Catherine Parish Court on Tuesday.

Nashaun Spence is charged with simple larceny.

It is alleged that on March 16, 2023, the accused was driving home from work when he stopped at a security checkpoint at the Jose Marti roundabout in St Catherine and placed several chairs inside his vehicle.

Members of a police formation which was on patrol reportedly saw him and accosted him.

Spence was taken to the police station, questioned and subsequently charged with simple larceny.

He is to reappear in court on January 10, 2024.

- Rasbert Turner

