Traffic lights along section of Falmouth Bypass out, NWA urges extreme caution

The National Works Agency (NWA) is urging road users to exercise extreme caution along a section of the Falmouth Bypass in Trelawny, in the vicinity of the Daniel Town junction, as traffic signals are out of service due to a suspected massive lightning strike.

Community relations officer for the NWA's Western Region, Janel Ricketts, says early indications are that significant damage has been done to key components of the traffic signal system.

Ricketts says that a NWA team is working to have the issue resolved in the shortest possible time.

She is, however, reminding road users that when the traffic signals are out of service, no one has the right of way.

She added that caution should therefore be taken in navigating this junction, as well as other intersections where traffic signals are out of service.

The section of road where the signals are now out of service has been the scene of frequent accidents, including multiple fatal collisions, the NWA noted.

The installation of the traffic control system was done with a view to improving the safety of that section of the North-coast Highway.

