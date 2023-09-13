10,000 students benefit from $75m spend on Youth Summer Employment Programme

Over the past three years, the Government, through the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC), spent approximately $75 million of taxpayers’ funds on 10,000 students living in the Corporate Area, through the Youth Summer Employment Programme (YSEP).

Delroy Williams, mayor of Kingston, gave this update during the KSAMC’s monthly meeting on Tuesday at its offices in downtown Kingston.

The YSEP provides employment opportunities for young people during the summer months, enabling them to gain valuable skills and work experience while earning an income. At the start of a new academic year, the 2023 programme was recently concluded. The programme is spearheaded by the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development.

Williams said, “Over the last three years we have made available employment opportunities during the summer for students amounting to just under 10,000 students and spending approximately $75 million.”

Williams said the summer workers for this year assist in capturing critical data and clearing backlog in various departments of the KSAMC.

The YSEP targets young Jamaicans, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds, who may face challenges in finding employment, by placing them in various work environments.

Participants can gain practical knowledge, improve their communication and teamwork skills, and develop a strong work ethic. These skills are essential for their personal and professional growth.

The programme allows participants to earn income during the summer, empowering them to become financially independent. This not only helps the beneficiaries to support themselves but also reduces the burden on their families and contributes to the overall economic well-being of Jamaican households.

