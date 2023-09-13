Alleged serial killer Ronaldo Ricketts to undergo psychiatric evaluation

Alleged serial killer Ronaldo Ricketts, who appeared in the St James Parish Court today on abduction and attempted rape charges, is to undergo psychiatric evaluation.

The 25-year-old, who is facing another case in relation to the murders of five homeless persons in Montego Bay, is to be transferred to the St Catherine Adult Correctional Centre in Spanish Town, St Catherine for the evaluation and for medical treatment for injuries to his leg.

Ricketts, who is from Westgate Hills, is to be brought back to court on November 9, at which time it is expected that the psychiatric evaluation will be completed.

He is being by attorney Henry McCurdy.

Ricketts is being accused of abduction and attempted rape in relation to an incident on August 30 in which he allegedly tried to rape a woman who entered his motor vehicle after he picked her up while pretending to be a taxi operator.

It is reported that he drove the woman to Melville Hall Avenue in Montego Bay where he allegedly pulled a knife and demanded sex from her.

The woman managed to escape and screamed for help, getting the attention of cops on patrol in the area.

Ricketts was subsequently detained by the officers.

It is further reported that while in custody in relation to the incident, Ricketts allegedly confessed to the killings of five homeless people, which took place in sections of the western city between July 28 and August 20 this year.

He has so far been charged for four of the deaths.

In court today, in relation to that case, Ricketts was given a September 20 appearance date to answer to those offences.

- Christopher Thomas

