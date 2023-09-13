Earthquake in Morocco underscores importance of Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre – Bartlett

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett says the devastating 6.8-magnitude earthquake that rocked the Kingdom of Morocco, claiming the lives of more than 3,600 persons, underscores the importance of having a Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre (GTRCMC).

Bartlett said the tragedy, which is the largest seismic event to hit the North African nation in 120 years, not only claimed many lives, but also severely affected Morocco’s historic and cultural landmarks, many of which are central to its tourism industry.

“We are deeply concerned about the devastating impact of the … earthquake on Morocco’s tourism product and its broader implications. The destruction of buildings in some of its ancient cities and mountainous villages, many of which were not constructed to withstand such force, poses significant challenges for the country’s tourism sector,” according to the minister, who is founder and co-chair for the GTRCMC.

He emphasised that the tragedy “not only disrupts the lives of the residents, but also has implications for workers in the tourism and linked industries”.

The minister added that “the safety of tourists, the livelihoods of local communities, and the overall reputation of Morocco as a prime tourist destination are at stake”.

Bartlett said the vulnerability of tourism-dependent countries to the detrimental effects of natural disasters cannot be overstated.

In this regard, he underscored the necessity of proactive measures and collaborative efforts to address the challenges faced by the global tourism industry in times of crises.

‘Natural disasters have the potential to wreak havoc on the economies of countries heavily reliant on tourism. It is our responsibility to ensure that we have effective strategies in place to minimise the impact of such disasters on our communities and safeguard the well-being of our visitors,” the Minister added.

The Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre, an initiative launched by Jamaica in 2018, aims to enhance the sector’s resilience in the face of various crises, including natural disasters, pandemics, terrorism, and cyberthreats.

Industry Partners

The centre works closely with governments, international organisations, industry partners, and academia to develop best practices, conduct research, and provide training and technical assistance to affected destinations.

Minister Bartlett stressed that the earthquake in Morocco serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for a coordinated global response to crises.

He said the Government of Jamaica extends heartfelt condolences to the Moroccan people, who “have suffered immeasurable losses due to the disaster”.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who lost their loved ones. We stand in solidarity with Morocco during this difficult time,” he added.

The minister also emphasised the importance of developing a comprehensive crisis management framework to ensure the safety and security of tourists and residents.

Bartlett highlighted the need to integrate risk assessment, preparedness, response, and recovery measures into national tourism policies and strategies.

He added that the GTRCMC’s establishment has positioned Jamaica as a global leader in resilience and crisis management within the tourism sector, adding that the centre has garnered international recognition and support, with numerous countries expressing their interest in replicating the model.

Bartlett, who reached out to Morocco’s tourism minister on Sunday, September 10, said the time has come to take the sector’s resilience seriously and put the necessary resources and systems in place to assist critical destinations such as the Moroccan city of Marrakesh in their recovery efforts, adding that “this is an important element of sustainability”.