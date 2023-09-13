Firearm and ammunition seized in Runaway Bay

A nine millimetre Taurus pistol and a magazine containing seven rounds of ammunition were seized by the St Ann police on the Runaway Bay main road on Tuesday.

It is reported that about 10:30 p.m., a police team was on patrol in the area when they observed a Toyota Camry motor car driving recklessly along the main road.

The police signalled the driver of the motor car to stop, however, the driver sped off.

The motor vehicle was later found abandoned along the roadway, after it crashed into a fence.

The police say the motor vehicle was searched and the firearm and ammunition were found.

