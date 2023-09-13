Flu vaccines to arrive in Jamaica by weekend

Health minister Dr Christopher Tufton has announced that Jamaica is expecting the arrival of 18,000 doses of the flu vaccine by the end of this week.

The procurement of these vaccines, through the Pan-American Health Organisation's (PAHO) Revolving Fund for Vaccines, comes ahead of the start of the flu season in October.

Tufton, who was speaking at the ministry's quarterly press conference on Wednesday, said the vaccines will be offered free of cost in the public health system.

Priority will be given to healthcare workers; children and elderly with chronic illnesses; pregnant women; individuals who are institutionalised or in state care; and non-health frontline workers.

Tufton added that the vaccine would then be made available “to anyone who wants it, subject to availability.”

The health ministry is warning Jamaicans to take the likelihood of contracting the virus seriously as it can lead to pneumonia and blood infections that causes diarrhoea and seizures in children.

The flu, which is caused by an influenza virus, can also worsen chronic medical conditions such as heart or lung disease.

It spreads easily from person to person, mainly by coughing, sneezing and through close contact.

The virus, Tufton said is circling world-wide and can affect anybody in any age group with various symptoms including fever, chills, sore throat, muscle aches, fatigue, cough, headache and runny nose or stuffy nose.

He is, therefore, encouraging Jamaicans to take the flu vaccine.

- Asha Wilks

