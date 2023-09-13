Gunman fatally shot by police in Bog Walk Gorge, cronies being sought

A man who was among gunmen who shot a man in Riversdale, Spanish Town, St Catherine was fatally shot by the police in an alleged shoot-out this afternoon.

It is reported that men in a car travelled to the community and carried out a gun attack on a man, who was hit.

They then fled the scene.

Acting on intelligence, a police team intercepted a car in the Bog Walk Gorge that fit the description from the Riversdale's shooting.

A shoot-out reportedly ensued, during which a man was hit fatally.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Other men in the car fled and are now being sought by the police who are in the area conducting an operation.

The police say an illegal gun was seized following the shooting.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.