Over 60 pounds of ganja seized in St Elizabeth police operations

The police are reporting the seizure of a total of over 60 pounds of ganja in St Elizabeth.

No one was arrested in connection with the seizures.

The discoveries were made in operations carried out in Mountainside district, Round Hill district, and Brooklyn district on Monday.

The police say the drugs have an estimated street value of $650,000.

Investigators continue to probe the cases.

