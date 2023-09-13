Parliament to table Integrity Commission report, ruling

Jamaica’s sole anti-corruption body has sent another report of investigation to Parliament for tabling.

The Integrity Commission has also dispatched an associated indicative ruling of its director of corruption prosecution for tabling.

The documents were delivered at Gordon House and a member of staff from Parliament signed for them at 10:05 a.m., on September 11.

Hard copies of the investigation report were submitted in separate envelopes, under cover of identical letters, addressed to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Marisa Dalrymple Philibert, and her deputy, Juliet Holness; the President of the Senate Tom Tavares-Finson, and Clerk to the Houses, Valrie Curtis.

The commission said that the indicative ruling was also similarly submitted.

Further, a USB flash drive, with PDF electronic copies of all documentation submitted, was also conveyed.

The Integrity Commission says it anticipates that its investigation report and indicative ruling will be tabled in both Houses of Parliament as soon as possible, and that the indicative ruling will be read out into the records of Parliament.

Following its regular monthly meeting on Monday, July 4, the commission made a decision to notify the public when it sends an investigation report to Parliament for tabling.