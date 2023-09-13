Update | Bog Walk Gorge reopened following police fatal shooting

The Bog Walk Gorge in St Catherine has now been reopened after it was closed on Wednesday afternoon to facilitate processing of the scene of a fatal shooting.

The police say a man who was among gunmen who shot a man in Riversdale, Spanish Town in the parish was fatally shot during a shootout with them.

It is reported that men in a car travelled to the community and carried out a gun attack on a man, who was hit.

They then fled the scene.

Acting on intelligence, a police team intercepted a car in the Bog Walk Gorge that fit the description from the Riversdale's shooting.

A shoot-out reportedly ensued, during which a man was hit fatally.

