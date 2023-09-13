West Portland back-to-school fair treats 500 children

BUFF BAY, Portland:

Approximately 500 needy students in West Portland were provided with basic back-to-school items, including bags, notebooks, pens and pencils, and presented with book vouchers at a special treat held on Friday in preparation for the 2023/2024 academic school year.

The back-to-school fair, which was hosted by People’s National Party candidate for the Buff Bay division in West Portland, Desmond Lewis, attracted students and parents from several communities, including Orange Bay, Charles Town, Woodstock, Craig Mill, and Mount Vernon.

One parent, Nicola Deer from Mount Vernon in West Portland, said it was a good start to the reopening of school, as many parents are unable to afford all the items their children needed to return to school.

“I am very happy that this is happening, as it is very hard on me, and not just me alone, but other parents also,” said Deer.

“I have received two bags for both of my girls, (a) six pack of composition books, pencil, and ruler, which will go a far away in easing the burden on my pocket. I no longer have to think about finding money to buy these items. Times are tough with just about everybody and any assistance that we get, especially those of us that are single parent, is a big help. So I am really grateful for the back-to-school items,” she added.

Despite the scorching heat, the children were kept entertained at a kiddies area comprising a bounce about, water slide, and a trampoline, and received refreshment snack items.

Lewis says the fair was a means to assist needy students whose parents were finding it difficult to purchase all that was needed for back to school.

“This is my second treat, having started last year. I deliberately selected Buff Bay Primary School to stage this fair, as it is my alma mater. I also handed out 250 book vouchers valued at $2,500 each. This is my own way of given back and paying my dues. It is always a good thing to assist those that are in need, especially students, as education is the key to success,” Lewis said.