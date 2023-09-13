Work on transfer of Jamaica-Cuba Eye Care Programme ongoing – Tufton

Health and Wellness Minister, Dr Christopher Tufton, says the ministry is nearing completion of its plan to transfer the operations of the Jamaica-Cuba Eye Care Programme from the Kingston Public Hospital (KPH) to St Joseph's Hospital.

On Wednesday, Tufton said at the ministry's quarterly press conference that the proposal to renovate the space is expected to be completed by November 1.

This would include a clinical space for pre and after operative care.

The operating theatre space will be ready for use by the end of this month, he further stated.

Tufton also disclosed that the remaining nine individuals of the 18-member Cuban team are expected to arrive in Jamaica no later than November.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the eye care programme was suspended.

It resumed in July when the first half of the Cuban team arrived in the island.

Tufton noted that the agreement between the two countries has had some adjustments for the collaboration to include source materials for the team.

He stated that in previous instances, the Cuban team, on some occasions, had to bring their own equipment but that the Jamaican health ministry will be providing ongoing material for the improvement of treatment.

“Clients on the registry of the Jamaica-Cuba Eye Care programme are now being contacted to determine if the need for surgery still exists,” he said.

Approximately 6,458 persons have been assessed so far.

Of this number, 5,863 have been deemed to be still in need of surgery.

Tufton noted that persons are also being screened at KPH by Cuban professionals for procedures to address the backlog of surgeries there.

They are also seeing and treating clients who are on wait lists for cataract surgeries, pterygiums, and diabetic retinopathy.

“So far, 528 patients have been screened and 155 are preparing for cataract surgery; 132 have been screened for diabetic retinopathy and 180 laser treatments done; and 10 pterygium surgeries have been completed. So, it's a working process, work is taking place and we're happy to welcome the Cuban experts back here,” he said.

- Asha Wilks

