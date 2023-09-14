13-y-o Clarendon boy charged with burglary and larceny

A 13-year-old Clarendon boy has been charged in relation to a break-in and theft of $180,000 from a woman's house in his community.

The teen was charged on Tuesday with burglary and larceny after being interviewed in the company of his mother.

According to the police, he admitted to the crime.

He is set to appear in court on October 10.

The police report that about 6 p.m. on the day in question, the complainant realised that the strip around her back door was missing along with an undetermined amount of money.

A report was made to the police, and upon further investigation, the boy's house was searched.

The police say $180,000 in cash was found in the ceiling of the dwelling.

The teen was arrested and later charged.

