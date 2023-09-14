Cashless system at Municipal Market in Falmouth still on the agenda – Mayor

Mayor of Falmouth Collen Gager says plans are still on the agenda to introduce a cashless system at the Municipal Market in Falmouth.

In May 2019, a racket was discovered where workers were pocketing vending fees.

At that time, Gager transferred staff and announced plans to introduce a cashless system.

This has not materialised.

However, the mayor told The Gleaner in an interview today that the move to introduce the system remains active.

"With the strict enforcement of no vending in Water Square, and on the sidewalks in the town, we have to look towards the cashless system. You see there is an increase in vendors who now use the market for selling all their foodstuff," said Gager.

The mayor further disclosed that the director of finance at the municipality has been in high-level meetings with a major financial organisation on the cashless system.

"The meetings have been progressing smoothly and we expect to have the system in place shortly,” Gager said.

- Leon Jackson

