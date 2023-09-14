Corporate Hands | 200 women, youth to be trained at NCU to grow vegetables

Two hundred women and youth will be trained to grow vegetables using hydroponics technology at Northern Caribbean University (NCU) in Mandeville, thus promoting food security and employment among vulnerable groups ‘This is why this project is significant at a time like this, as it seeks to offer invaluable training to these two subsectors … and I encourage the women and youth in this area to avail themselves of this glorious opportunity,’ said Olivia Grange in remarks delivered by Lenford Salmon From left: NCU Farm Manager Donald Sergeon explains the operations of the hydroponics greenhouse to Dr Maria Smith, programme manager, Jamaica National Commission for UNESCO; Lenford Salmon, deputy chair, JNC-UNESCO; and NCU President Professor Lincoln Edwards at the launch at the NCU farm on September 6.