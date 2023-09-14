Thu | Sep 14, 2023

Corporate Hands | Best Dressed Chicken gives back-to-school help to 28 students

Published:Thursday | September 14, 2023 | 12:05 AM
Contributed
Twelve-year-old Dajanae Beckford accepts a $15,000 voucher from Racquel Watson, business development manager at The Best Dressed Chicken. Dajanae was one of 28 students residing within the neighbouring communities of the company’s operations to receive this special grant, in recognition of outstanding performance in the recent PEP examinations. In addition, the company assisted with back-to-school events, other educational grants and distributed over 400 book vouchers valued at $7,500 each to students returning to primary or secondary schools this September.