Corporate Hands | Employees hail Red Stripe’s Employee Assistance Programnme

Red Stripe has expanded its Employee Assistance and Development Fund to include students enrolled in primary education institutions. This initiative has been highly praised by the brewery’s employees for fulfilling its promise to award the top-performing PEP students. After receiving the awards for their high-achieving children, Quality and Local Raw Material Manager Helen Simpson and Packaging Operator Kemar Hanson proudly joined their colleagues for a photo op. From left: HR Service Delivery and Rewards Manager Davin Ellison; Quality and Local Raw Material Manager Helen Simpson; Head of Human Resources Judon Bowden; Packaging Operator Kemar Hanson; and Business Partner Supply Chain Kadeem Wilson.