Corporate Hands | Rotary Club of St Andrew North gives 11 back-to-school grants

The Rotary Club of St Andrew North Education Foundation presents 11 secondary and tertiary-level students with back-to-school grants valued at $660,000. Half the amount came from part proceeds of the recent Liguanea Lodge Golf Tournament, which was held in partnership with the club. Among the tournament sponsors were The Tony Thwaites Wing, VM Wealth Management, Micro Labs, and Supreme Venture Foundation. Seated (from left) are Vachel McKinley of St George’s College; Adoniss Moore, Norman Manley High School; Kayonna Campbell, Campion College; Jadiel Lindsay, Meadowbrook High School. Standing (from left): Glaister Ricketts, director of the Rotary Club of St Andrew North Education Foundation; Tarique Barrett, UWI; Kerry-Ann Salmon, representing Rihanna McDonald, recipient student of Stony Hill Technical High School; Krisann Spaulding, Meadowbrook High School; Brandon Henry, UWI Medical Faculty; Victor Stewart, Meadowbrook High School and Donald Patterson, director of the Rotary Club of St Andrew North Education Foundation.