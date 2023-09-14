Corporate Hands | Sagicor gives $2m to Missionaries of the Poor

President and CEO of Sagicor Group Jamaica Christopher Zacca (right) displays a symbolic cheque for $2 million representing sponsorship of the upcoming ‘Ruby’ production hosted by Father Ho Lung and Friends. The cheque was presented to the Missionaries of the Poor head at the recent ‘Finish Strong’ motivational seminar. In 2017 Sagicor Group Jamaica, through its charitable arm Sagicor Foundation, partnered with the team via its annual Sagicor SIGMA Corporate Run event to give back to Jamaica’s poorest with Missionaries of the Poor as the run’s beneficiaries.