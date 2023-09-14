Former PNP councillors Ian Myles and Garfield James join JLP

Two former People's National Party councillors in Westmoreland today crossed the floor to join the ruling Jamaica Labour Party (JLP).

Councillors Ian Myles and Garfield James this morning announced that they will no longer sit as independent members in the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation but as members of the JLP.

"Be it resolved that at this morning's sitting of the council I, Ian Myles, is joining the Jamaica Labour Party as councillor for the Little London Division," Myles said.

That decision has now increased the JLP's pool to six to the PNP's five.

In July, Myles, James, of the Sheffield Division, and Lawton McKenzie of the Grange Hill division, who were elected on PNP tickets, resigned from the party declaring themselves as independent.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

- Albert Ferguson

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.