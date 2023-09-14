Free travel for motorists on May Pen to Williamsfield highway

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced that motorists will travel for free until year-end on the newly opened May Pen to Williamsfield leg of the Southern Coastal Highway.

The announcement was made during this afternoon's official opening of the four-lane 27.5 kilometres thoroughfare, which links Clarendon to Manchester.

"The Government has taken the decision to start tolling on December 31, 2023. Users will be able to drive on the May Pen to Williamsfield leg of the highway without charge until the end of this calendar year," said Holness.

The project, which is Part A of the Southern Coastal Highway Improvement Project, was funded through a loan from China at a cost of US$188 million.

A total of 603 Jamaicans worked on the project undertaken by China Harbour Engineering Company.

- Kimone Francis

