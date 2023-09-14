Holness says Jamaica is not being overtaken by Chinese interests

Prime Minister Andrew Holness Thursday morning sought to dispel rumours that Jamaica is being "overrun with Chinese interests", asserting that its debt to China is only a fraction of the total sum owed globally.

Holness, who was speaking at the opening of the May Pen to Williamsfield leg of the Southern Coastal Highway, argued that there are people insistent on "creating a false impression".

The four-lane 27.5-kilometres corridor links Clarendon to Manchester.

Holness said Jamaica's total debt to China is 4.5 per cent of its overall debt to other countries.

The prime minister said the Government partners with those who want to see Jamaica's development.

Added to that, he said of the 754 people employed for the US$188-million project, 603 were Jamaicans.

The project, which is Part A of the Southern Coastal Highway Improvement Project, was funded through a loan from China and undertaken by China Harbour Engineering Company.

Holness said that the building out of the road, in addition to other road networks, has ultimately made the country smaller in terms of time and travel.

It is expected to cut travel time to 15 minutes and has a two-year liability defect period.

- Kimone Francis

