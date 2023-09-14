Jamaican educators to participate in regional digital training course

Thirty-three primary-level educators and five from teacher-training institutions in Jamaica will participate in an inaugural regional course designed to equip them with essential digital pedagogy skills.

The course will be delivered by Häme University of Applied Sciences (HAMK) based in Finland, in collaboration with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the Ministry of Education and Youth.

Jamaica’s participants will be trained alongside their colleagues from Suriname and Guyana.

Addressing Tuesday’s virtual launch, portfolio minister Fayval Williams said the collaborative venture marks a significant step forward in Jamaica’s mission to empower educators with the tools they need to thrive in the dynamic 21st century education landscape.

“This initiative will boost our efforts at addressing the evolving needs of the educational sphere and ensure that our teachers are well positioned [and] well prepared to harness the power of technology in their classrooms. This partnership is vital in our mission towards boosting academic achievement and learning outcomes across the region,” Williams said.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

PEER MENTORING SESSIONS

The course comprises 15 thematic modules concentrating on the pedagogical methodology of student-centred approach and digitally enhanced and online learning.

Participants will be exposed to models and practices and also participate in lessons as learners.

“They will listen, study and internalise the lessons with their colleagues, and I encourage them to treat it just as seriously as they would want their lessons to be accepted,” the Minister urged.

Additionally, peer mentoring sessions will be organised for teachers and teacher educators focused on building sustainable communities and rooting learning into practice.

Williams noted that the HAMK is renowned for its exceptional contribution to teacher education.

“The expertise of their School of Professional Teacher Education will serve as a cornerstone in delivering unparalleled training and certification to our participating teachers. By collaborating with a globally recognised institution, we are confident that our educators will receive the highest standard of education that will undoubtedly transform their teaching practice,” she stated.

Williams added that the Ministry eagerly anticipates the positive impact the partnership will have in Jamaican classrooms and on student outcomes.