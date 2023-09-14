Lifeguard allegedly kills brother during argument over bills

A 24-year-old lifeguard is in custody on suspicion of murdering his brother during an altercation on Tuesday afternoon at their home in Catherine Mount, Montego Bay, St James.

The accused turned himself in to the police shortly after 30-year-old waiter, Oshaine Bailey, was choked to death.

It is reported that the men had an argument over bills, which became physical.

The accused reportedly held his brother in a chokehold until he became lifeless.

He then made a report to the police about the incident.

