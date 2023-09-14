Man fatally shot in Bog Walk Gorge identified as ex Clansman-One Don defendant

The police have identified the man who was fatally shot in an alleged confrontation with cops in the Bog Walk Gorge in St Catherine on Wednesday.

He is Damaine Elleston, who investigators say was a major crime figure throughout the parish.

The police confirmed that Elleston was on bail on a firearm charge at the time he met his demise.

They say the two male suspects who were allegedly inside the ill-fated vehicle are still being sought.

The 17-year-old girl, who is of a Kingston address, who was held during the incident, remains in custody.

The incident followed the killing of Riversdale, Spanish Town resident Dewain Brown, otherwise called 'Telma Bwoy'.

He was reportedly killed by persons who escaped in a white Toyota Wish motor car.

The vehicle was later intercepted by the police.

- Rasbert Turner

