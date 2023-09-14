Mexican chef suspected of committing suicide in St James

A Mexican national who was working as an executive chef with one of the major all-inclusive resorts in Rose Hall, St James, has reportedly committed suicide.

He is 55-year-old Arturo Edwardo Avila Zarraga, of Rosevale Estate, Rose Hall, St James.

He was found hanging by an electric cord in his apartment, approximately 7:30 a.m., Thursday.

It was reported that he left a note stating he was being treated like an animal. However, the police did not confirm that a note was found with his body.

According to the police report, Zarraga was last seen alive on Wednesday about 10:30 a.m. No sign of forced entry or violence was observed.

- Janet Silvera

