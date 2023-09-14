Petrojam not doing business with the Russians

State-owned oil refinery Petrojam is seeking to make it clear it is not involved in trading relations with Russian companies, for the purchase of diesel oil.

In a media release on Thursday evening, Petrojam said recent reports from an international energy price reference service provider may have created the perception that it is doing so.

However, Petrojam said it has not purchased crude or petroleum products originating from Russia or from a Russian company since the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

" We are committed to upholding the trust and confidence of our stakeholders and will maintain this position while prevailing Russian sanctions are in place," Petrojam said.

It also stated that it has placed significant emphasis on ensuring that its supply chain adheres to the strictest standards of transparency and accountability.

Following Russian President Vladimir Putin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in early 2022, the West imposed significant sanctions on Russia, including an embargo on Russian oil.

