Policeman killed in two-vehicle Trelawny crash

A 19-year-old police constable died in Trelawny on Wednesday night as a result of injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle collision along the Hague main road.

He is Christopher Ricketts, who was assigned to the St James Division.

Reports from the Falmouth police are that about 11:50 p.m., Ricketts was driving a Mazda Demio motor car, with a colleague on board, when he collided with a Toyota Fielder.

The police were summoned and Ricketts, his colleague, and the two occupants of the Toyota Fielder were taken to hospital.

Ricketts was pronounced dead and his colleague was admitted in serious but stable condition.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The occupants of the Toyota Fielder were treated and released.

The Police High Command says it is saddened by the death of the police constable.

The force's chaplaincy branch and welfare department are providing support to the family members, friends and colleagues of Constable Ricketts.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.