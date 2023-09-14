Section of Eastwood Park Road to be closed for repairs, expect delays

The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising commuters that a section of Eastwood Park Road in St Andrew will be closed this weekend for repairs.

The closure, which will commence at midnight on Saturday, September 16, will be between the intersections with North Odeon Avenue and Burlington Avenue.

The roadway is scheduled to be reopened on Sunday, September 17 at 5 p.m.

Manager, Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw says that the stretch of road is being closed to facilitate pavement repair works.

He says the roadway will be milled to remove the damaged surface and re-paved with asphaltic concrete.

During the period of closure, motorists are advised to use alternative routes to access their destinations.

Motorists are also being urged to exercise caution during the period of closure and to obey the instructions of posted warning signs.

