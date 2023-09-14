St Catherine records 138 dengue cases, three deaths

The health authorities in St Catherine are on high alert after 138 cases of dengue fever and three related deaths were recorded in the parish since the start of the year.

The figure was revealed by Deputy Public Health Inspector Melva Parker at Thursday's monthly meeting of the St Catherine Municipal Corporation.

"To date, from the beginning of the year, there are 138 cases of dengue fever. Three deaths, all adults, two males, one female," she informed.

Parker said the department has engaged an additional 50 persons to help with a public education campaign throughout the parish.

"We have also examined 52 drains, 27 of which are breeding sites. The team oiled the affected drains in addition to fogging," Parker said.

Chairman of the municipal corporation, Norman Scott, said members fully support the fight against the mosquito-borne illness.

It was also revealed that two councillors were absent from the sitting as they had contracted dengue fever.

- Rasbert Turner

