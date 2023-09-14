Three men injured in St Ann highway collision

Three men were injured Thursday morning when the Mitsubishi Fuso truck they were travelling in collided with a trailer along the Edward Seaga Highway in Mammee Bay, St Ann.

The men were travelling from Kingston, en route to Montego Bay, St James, when the crash occurred at approximately 7 a.m.

Firefighters were quick on the scene after being summoned.

"We were coming down the hill and were driving at a little speed at the time. The break couldn't stop at the time, so we hit in the trailer," one of the men told The Gleaner while tending to his injuries.

The front of the truck was badly damaged following the accident.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

It is understood that a woman who was travelling along the roadway stopped to render assistance by putting a neck brace on the driver of the Mitsubishi Fuso.

He was subsequently placed on a gurney by firefighters.

Assistance was also provided to another occupant who was taken to hospital.

The driver of the trailer was not injured.

- Ashley Anguin

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.