Water provided by gov’t for drought alleviation must not be sold – McKenzie

The water being provided by the Government to alleviate the effects of the ongoing drought should not be sold to residents in need of the commodity, says Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Desmond McKenzie.

“The resources provided by the Government for the trucking of water, for the construction of water shops, these facilities are not to be used to sell water. We are providing water free of cost to all the communities. I know of cases where people would have abused the system by filling up tanks and going to sell the water to communities,” he said.

McKenzie was addressing Wednesday's post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House in St Andrew.

He encouraged Jamaicans who know of such instances to report the matter to the municipal corporations or the Ministry.

“I urge people, once you find that, report it to the municipal corporations or to the Ministry of Local Government [and Community Development],” he pointed out.

He said the Ministry, over the last calendar year, has spent more than $150 million on the trucking of water.

“We have spent some $135 million in building new water facilities across the country and this year, so far, we have gone nearly $40 million in the trucking of water and we intend to increase that amount,” the Minister said.

He pointed out that the Government is aware that some communities, particularly in rural areas, are still without the commodity.

“There are communities, especially in rural Jamaica, that it is going to take time for water to get into the pipes, but this Government has been working and we will continue to work to improve the water supply, whether in terms of trucking, water shops or to the extent of the National Water Commission,” he said.

